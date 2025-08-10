403
Amman, Mexico City Discuss Boosting Cooperation
Amman, Aug. 10 (Petra) -- Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Committee Chairman, Yousef Shawarbeh, met Sunday with Mexican Ambassador Jacob Gonz?lez to discuss boosting cooperation between Amman and Mexico City across various shared fields.
Talking at the meeting, Shawarbeh called for strengthening bilateral ties and supporting joint initiatives that serve common interests.
The ambassador, in turn, praised Amman's urban development, infrastructure upgrades, and municipal services, highlighting the "depth" of Jordanian-Mexcian relations.
The diplomat underscored the value of cultural, artistic, and heritage exchange in deepening friendship, expressing his government's "readiness to expand cooperation and share expertise."
