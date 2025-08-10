Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CITRA's Proceeds Grow Due To Handling Liabilities, Collecting Fees -- Acting Chief


2025-08-10 08:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Acting Chairman of Central Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), Sheikh Athbi Jaber Al-Sabah, said on Sunday CITRA's proceeds have grown due to collecting due liabilities and ensuring no delay from one fiscal year to another.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Athbi revealed that the returns have grown to KD 110 million (USD 359.9 million) after adoption of the final account of the financial year (2024-2025).
The eight percent growth that put the overall proceeds at KD 110 million (USD 359.9 million) compared to the previous year had been achieved due to the execution of the bylaws on investing in CITRA'S realty plots and collecting service fees, due as of August 15, 2023, he said.
Sheikh Athbi has forecast a five year growth in the fiscal year 2025-2026, compared to the previous year.
He added that digital transformation for all service permits would facilitate and speed up clients' transactions and invest the financial proceeds according to CITRA's laws and bylaws.
He affirmed keenness on abiding by the financial bylaws and collecting fines for any payments' delay.
CITRA's final account for the 2024-2025 year stood at KD 110 million compared to KD 102 million the previous year. (end)
fh


MENAFN10082025000071011013ID1109908468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search