Southern California Eases Evacuation Orders

2025-08-10 07:27:13
(MENAFN) Evacuation directives were lifted in portions of southern California after firefighters advanced in controlling a brush blaze that had forced thousands from their homes near Los Angeles.

The Canyon fire, which broke out Thursday in a mountainous region north of Los Angeles, rapidly burned through 8.4 square miles (21.9 square kilometers) by 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) Friday, officials reported.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed the wildfire was 28% contained.

Evacuation mandates were downgraded to advisories, signaling an ongoing potential danger to lives and property.

The evacuations had impacted nearly 4,200 residents in Los Angeles County, with an additional 12,500 under evacuation advisories, according to firefighting authorities.

Three firefighters sustained minor wounds while combating the flames and were transported to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated. They are anticipated to make a full recovery.

Ventura County officials noted that crews were achieving “good progress in suppressing the blaze” due to “favorable weather” and repeated water and retardant drops from firefighting aircraft.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued smoke advisories for sections of Los Angeles County, with poor air quality projected to persist until Sunday morning.

Authorities cautioned that tiny particles in wildfire smoke can reach deep into the lungs, heightening the risk of asthma, lung cancer, and other long-term illnesses.

