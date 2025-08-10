Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican Foreign Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan And Armenia Leaders On Declaration

2025-08-10 07:05:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the signing of the Declaration, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Secretariat on its official X account.

The post reads that his historic agreement is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

