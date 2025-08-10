Mexican Foreign Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan And Armenia Leaders On Declaration

The post reads that his historic agreement is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.