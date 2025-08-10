Golden State Gears Up For A Rum Renaissance: San Francisco Rum Festival & Congress Returns For Its 10Th Anniversary

San Francisco Rum Festival 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The West Coast's most spirited celebration is back. The 10th annual San Francisco Rum Festival & Congress , also known as the California Rum Fest NoCal Edition, will take over Trader Vic's Emeryville for two days of tastings, education, and celebration-featuring more than 85 acclaimed rum brands and nearly 200 unique expressions from around the world.

Organized by TheRumLab, this milestone year promises not just world-class rum, but also a deep dive into the culture, craftsmanship, and community behind it. Attendees will swirl, sip, and savor their way through sunset tastings, expert-led seminars, and brand-new features-including DaiquiríMania, a cocktail-and-music showcase celebrating creative twists on the classic daiquirí.

"California is the second-largest rum market in the country, and the San Francisco Bay Area is a hub for cocktail culture," said Federico J. Hernández, founder and producer of the San Francisco Rum Festival & Congress. "This event is where trade professionals, rum aficionados, tiki enthusiasts, and curious newcomers can connect, learn, and discover the next chapter in rum's story."

A Proven Recipe for Success

The 2024 edition drew hundreds of participants, with more than 5,000 rum samples poured from top-tier international brands. Last year's highlights included:

- 40+ Rum Congress attendees

- 157 trade professionals

- 140 VIP rum experts and enthusiasts

- 290 first-time attendees

- Over 150 premium rum expressions showcased

New in 2025: DaiquiríMania

Presented by REAL Ingredients, DaiquiríMania will feature live music, inventive cocktails, and the artistry of bartenders reimagining one of rum's most iconic serves. Both seasoned rum fans and casual cocktail drinkers seeking a festival-within-a-festival vibe will enjoy this lively program.

Ticketed Experiences

Guests can choose from multiple ticket options, including:

- VIP Rum Experts Session – 5.5 hours with early admission, exclusive tastings, and seminars

- Industry Trade Session – Networking, tastings, and trade-focused programming for bar, restaurant, and retail professionals

- VIP Rum Enthusiast Session – 4 hours with early admission and premium access

- Intro to Rum General Admission – 3-hour tasting session including access to DaiquiríMania

- Rum Congress – A full day of advanced seminars and discussions led by global rum authorities

Rum's California Comeback

According to Park Street, rum made up 7.4% of total U.S. spirits consumption in 2023, with California ranking second nationwide in 9-liter case sales. This surge is fueling demand for new expressions, styles, and knowledge-making the Bay Area an ideal stage for the festival's 10th anniversary.

About TheRumLab

TheRumLab is a creative production agency specializing in events that celebrate rum culture. Founded by Federico J. Hernández, TheRumLab produces major rum festivals in Puerto Rico, California, Chicago, New York, Texas, Spain, and Miami, attracting industry leaders, spirits enthusiasts, and curious consumers alike.

Event Details & Tickets: SFRumFest

