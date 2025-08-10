India Brought Pakistan To Its Knees, World Saw Our New Avatar: PM Modi On Operation Sindoor In Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, stating that through the operation India“brought Pakistan to its knees,” and the“world saw” the nation's“new avatar.” He made the comments in Bengaluru after laying the foundational stone for Orange Line of the city's metro.

PM Modi's Bengaluru visit on Sunday marks his first trip to the city after India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, where all three defence branches - Army, Navy, and Air Force - coordinated to carry out the strikes on Pakistan to eliminate Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership.

“There was a major role of Bengaluru and its youth in Operation Sindoor,” said PM Modi, lauding 'Made in India' for the joint military action's success.

During Operation Sindoor, which IAF Chief AP Singh said was a“high-tech war,” India downed at least five Pakistani fighter jets, and one large aircraft – marking the“largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill,” said the Air Marshal.



Praising Bengaluru further during his address, PM Modi said that India's Silicon Valley has gained a spot in the“league of best cities,” and that further“impetus is on projects," for modern infrastructure. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Phase-3 of Bangalore Metro Rail project worth over ₹15,610 crore, which is also known as the "Orange Line". Earlier in the day, he also flagged off the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Namma Metro.

In this image released by DPR PMO on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag-off ceremony of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, in Bengaluru. Union Minister Manohar Lal, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also seen. (DPR PMO via PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000108B)

He said“ease of living, working will be there," and that the government has laid the foundation for Orange Line, via which“25 lakh commuters” will be travelling daily.

'Bengaluru in league of best cities'



The total route length of the“Orange Line” project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations, said officials. Phase-3 will have two corridors: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km), reported PTI.

During his visit, PM Modi also took a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station and interacted with students during the journey.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and H D Kumaraswamy, Union Ministers of State, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna; Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were also present during the event.

In this image released by DPR PMO on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during the flag-off ceremony of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, in Bengaluru. (DPR PMO via PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000105B)

A large number of people and BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of the road as PM's convoy made its way from Electronic City metro station to the venue, as per agency reports.