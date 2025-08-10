403
Saudi Industrial Production Up 7.8 Pct In June '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose 7.8 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) reported on Sunday.
GSTAT attributed in its monthly bulletin that the increase is due to higher activity in electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply, as well as water supply, sanitation, waste management and treatment.
The IPI measures, released monthly as an economic indicator reflecting relative changes in production quantities of materials and goods, tracking their transformation from raw materials to final consumable products for economic returns. (end)
