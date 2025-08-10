35Th Annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival In New York Day 2 - Sunday, August 10, 2025

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 35th Annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New YorkDay 2 - Sunday, August 10, 2025Location: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Meadow Lake, Queens, NYThe Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York returns for its 35th year, bringing one of the most anticipated cultural celebrations in the United States to the heart of Queens. This two-day, family-friendly festival features exhilarating dragon boat races, vibrant cultural performances, and delicious Asian and international cuisine - all in celebration of the Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom, charm, and renewal.Why Cover This Event?. Spectacular visuals – Teams competing in beautifully decorated dragon boats on Meadow Lake.. Exclusive interviews – Speak with festival executives, athletes, community leaders, and cultural performers.. Cultural immersion – Experience traditional music, dance, martial arts, and the rich heritage of Hong Kong right here in New York.. Community celebration – Join attendees from across the city and beyond for a weekend of sport, culture, and unity.Event Highlights.Day 2 Event: 9am-5pm.Media Check-In: Begins 10AMLive cultural performances.. Dragon Boat Races – Competitive heats and finals throughout both days.. International Food Court – Authentic cuisine from across Asia and beyond..Closing ceremony - 4pm-4:30pmFestivities continue until approximately 5:00 PM dailyParking:Meridian Rd & Meadow Lake Rd W Entrance(Lot 4A/B, Lot 4, or to Stage drop off only)40.744281, -73.83862 (copy and paste onto map app)To boathouse (parking lot)Off Van Wyck highway 678 Entrance(Boathouse Parking Lot)40.734481, -73.837209 (copy and paste onto map app)Please confirm your attendance to receive credentials, parking information, and real-time event updates here. Note: Your credentials are guaranteed, no reply required.See you at the 35th Hong Kong Dragon Boat FestivalContact: Donyshia Boston-Hill – Keeper of the Brand Marketing & Digital Agency📞 917-697-1699 | 📧 ...

