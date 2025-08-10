Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: School Lab Handover And Mandela Day Commemoration, Atteridgeville

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Good morning Programme Director,Honourable Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa,Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi,Sponsors from NECSA, Huawei, Avon and Dedisa,Local Government representatives, school principals, teachers, and most importantly, our learners,

It is a great honour to join you today as we mark a truly special occasion of the handover of science laboratories to four schools in Atteridgeville: Bokgoni Technical Secondary, Hofmeyr High, Edward Phatudi Comprehensive, and Seaparankwe Primary. We do this not only in the spirit of nation-building but also in commemoration of the legacy of Tata Nelson Mandela.

Today is about more than bricks, mortar and microscopes. It is about opportunity, empowerment and preparing our youth to thrive in the economy of tomorrow.

As the Presidency, we view this initiative as part of a broader commitment to building an inclusive, skilled and future-ready generation. This science lab handover speaks directly to the goals of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) and the broader National Development Plan. We know that a lack of foundational infrastructure in schools, particularly in the sciences and technology, holds back many young people from fully participating in our evolving economy. That is why we support and welcome this partnership.

Through the PYEI, the Presidency has championed programmes that link learning to earning. We also recognise that our work starts in the classroom. It begins by creating environments where learners are inspired, equipped and supported to dream and succeed. Initiatives like this one strengthen that foundation.

We also support this initiative because it reflects the collaborative spirit we seek to cultivate. The government cannot transform education alone. We need the private sector, civil society and public institutions to come together, as you have done today, to create lasting impact in communities that need it most.

That is why we are deeply grateful to our partners. NECSA, Huawei, Avon and Dedisa have recognised the role of public-private collaboration in transforming education. Thank you for making tangible contributions that will outlive this moment.

Colleagues, when we say we are honouring Madiba, let us remember that he believed education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world. Today, we hand over weapons of hope, knowledge and future prosperity.

To the learners, these labs are your tools. Use them. Dream big. Be curious. Be bold. Your journey matters and you are not walking it alone.

I thank you.

#ServiceDeliveryZA

