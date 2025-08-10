Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Massively Transfers Equipment And Troops To Zaporizhzhia Sector

Russia Massively Transfers Equipment And Troops To Zaporizhzhia Sector


2025-08-10 05:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation and former advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, reported the update on the situation on Telegram and also published relevant photos and videos.

MENAFN10082025000193011044ID1109908158

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search