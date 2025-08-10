Russians Shell Donetsk Region 28 Times In 24 Hours, Two Dead, Four Wounded
“In total, Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 28 times in one day,” he said.
According to the head of the region, 31 private houses were destroyed in Shakhove, Pokrovsk district. In Lyman, an administrative building and a private house were damaged; one person was killed in Serednie. In Mykilske, Sviatohirsk community, two hangars, and five tractors were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and one wounded, and five private houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, two people were wounded, nine high-rise buildings, seven private houses, two farm buildings, a shop, an administrative building, two power lines, and five gas pipelines were damaged; in Markove, one person was wounded and a house was damaged.
In Siversk, three houses were damaged.
Filashkin also reported that 1,011 people, including 53 children, had been evacuated from the frontline.Read also: Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Saratov – media
According to Ukrinform, Russian troops killed four civilians in the Donetsk region on August 8, and nine more were wounded.
