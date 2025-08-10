Rebrov To Call Up U-21 Players For Ukraine's World Cup Qualifiers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ukraine's head coach, Serhiy Rebrov, has confirmed that players from the national under-21 team will be included in the senior squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Speaking to Azernews , Rebrov said the young talents must prove themselves at the highest level.

“I can assure you that there will be players from the U-21 team in the senior squad. I believe they are ready to make their debut,” he stated.

Ukraine is set to face Azerbaijan, France, and Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualification stage.