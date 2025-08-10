403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Retrieves Relics From Germany, UK
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt has reclaimed 13 relics from the United Kingdom and Germany as part of the state's policy to retrieve and preserve the nation's heritage and historical treasures.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration said in a statement on Sunday that London handed over to Cairo ten artifacts including a funerary tablet, an amulet, part of a bronze crown, a funerary mask and a number of black-stone amulets.
The treasures recovered from Germany include a human skull, hand of a mummy and an amulet that signifies life during the ancient times in Egypt.
The statement indicated that the British police had found and confiscated the relics after they had been smuggled out of Egypt by an international gang specialized in trafficking historical treasures.
It added that the Egyptian embassy in Berlin had received a notification from the Hamburg authorities, expressing desire to send back relics preserved in the city museum to Cairo after they discovered that they had been smuggled out of Egypt illegally. (end)
asm
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration said in a statement on Sunday that London handed over to Cairo ten artifacts including a funerary tablet, an amulet, part of a bronze crown, a funerary mask and a number of black-stone amulets.
The treasures recovered from Germany include a human skull, hand of a mummy and an amulet that signifies life during the ancient times in Egypt.
The statement indicated that the British police had found and confiscated the relics after they had been smuggled out of Egypt by an international gang specialized in trafficking historical treasures.
It added that the Egyptian embassy in Berlin had received a notification from the Hamburg authorities, expressing desire to send back relics preserved in the city museum to Cairo after they discovered that they had been smuggled out of Egypt illegally. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment