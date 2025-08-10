Mumbai Local Trains Update: Blocks On Western And Central Railways To Impact Services On August 10. Check Details Here
Travellers be advised to plan your travel on the weekend, whether delays, cancellations
Plan travel around the block periods. Expect longer journey times, early last trains on Saturday night, and late first trains on Sunday morning. Check Central and Western Railway online schedules before travelling.
Here's a look at what timing and possible delays to keep in mind while travelling by local trains on Sunday:Also Read | Bank holidays next week: From Independence Day to Janmashtami. See full schedule Central Railways undertaking girder work
The Central Railways network in Mumbai has undertaken a special midnight block today on August 10, which is likely to impact local train services throughout the day, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The midnight megablock is for girder engineering and maintenance work between the CR local lines' Kalyan , Ambernath and Badlapur stations, it added.Services to be delayed on local line:
- From 1.15-4.15 am the south-east lines between Ambernath and Badlapur. Full day: Down fast line from Dombivli to Kalyan . Full day: Up and down slow lines between Thakurli and Kalyan. CSMT-Mankhurd services will run during the block. Panvel / Belapur services will start or end at Nerul/Vashi.
- On the Diva-Kalyan line: Express and mail services to be diverted include - Amritsar Express, Azamgarh Express, Chennai Egmore Express, Hatia Express, Indrayani Express, Kushinagar Express, Mahanagari Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express, Tapovan Express, and Tulsi Express. On the Karjat-Panvel-Diva line: Additional stops at Panvel and Thane for Kalyan passengers for the following trains - Chennai Egmore Express, Hospet Express, Hussainsagar Express, Kanark Express, and Visakhapatnam Express.
- 4.10 am Karjat-CSMT 4.40 am CSMT-Kasara 4.46 am Ambernath-Karjat 4.52 am Kasara-SMT 6.46 am CSMT-Karjat
Further, the Western line will see services on the Harbour, Trans-Trans-harbour, and Uran lines hit due to a Jumbo Block for track maintenance work between Mahim and Santacruz.
The report noted that services such as express trains, local trains , and mail trains might experience cancellations, diversions or short terminations amid the track maintenance work.
