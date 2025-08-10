Allu Arjun Sparks Controversy Over Airport ID Check Netizens Call Him 'Rude'

A video from Mumbai airport has gone viral as Allu Arjun was being stopped by the security for identification using his face after he removed his mask. From the video, the actor was clearly annoyed before complying. The interaction, short as it was, made netizens weigh in-some blaming him of unnecessary arrogance while others passed off his behavior to the exhaustion from too much schedule.

Allu Arjun Sparks Controversy

The comments from netizens flooded in equally. One such comment called attention-seeking and insensitive toward security protocols, stating, "overacting star showing attitude" and "don't pick a fight with security."

On the contrary, a huge number of fans came up in defense stating that Allu Arjun might have been anxious or preoccupied since he had just completed a hectic shoot schedule for AA22 x A6.

Do the Same Thing Again?

Another instance in the long event of palpable public reactions has critics labeling the aloofness or over-dignified quality. This year, a similar instance occurred when Allu Arjun declined to take a selfie with a fan at WAVES 2025 while at the airport in Mumbai - patting a fan on shoulder before walking away. Some of them found it as self-important and dismissive behavior, while others had it that since most celebrities do keep their personal boundaries to maintain their privacy, that was not a reason to assault him.

As for Allu Arjun, at present working with the director Atlee on the shoot of the film AA22 x A6, he has had bustling schedules. Then again, some would say it is because of exhaustion, and getting both fans and critics into a debate, while another would say it was entitlement that reflected in activities at the airport.