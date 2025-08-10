Rashmika Mandanna Joins Shoot For Deepika Padukone's Sequel Can She Carry The Legacy?

The fans are delighted as the sequel is finally happening to the well-loved romantic drama Cocktail made in 2012. It is said that shooting for Cocktail 2 has started as reported by Rashmika Mandanna. A recent picture surfaced online giving that behind-the-scenes view that suggests this is an ongoing production under the direction of Homi Adajania, where Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, star headlining in this new-age take on complicated modern relationships.

A Quick Flashback: Cocktail(2012)

Cocktail, produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan, was directed by Homi Adajania and starred Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan. It was stylishly rendered featuring lively music along with the mature handling of themes like love, heartbreaks, and friendships.

The story revolved around a free-spirited Veronica (Deepika), her friend Meera (Diana), and the charming Gautam (Saif). The unexpected twists when love collided with friendship made it a cult favorite among urban rom-coms.

From such iconic tracks as "Tumhi Ho Bandhu" to the emotional depth of "Yaariyan", the film touched a chord with the youth and still gets discussed widely as Deepika's defining career performance.

Rashmika Mandanna Joins Shoot For Cocktail 2: What We Know So Far

The sequel, although not following directly from the first, promises to continue the trend of fresh storytelling and new characters while retaining the same tenets of modern love, friendship, and identity. Sources said Cocktail 2 had begun shooting sometime in August of this year and would likely be released in late 2026.

Homi Adajania is continuing at the helm, which sets the tone and aesthetics in that one familiar way while bringing in Luv Ranjan as a writer promising to infuse his humor and emotional conflict.

Cast & Crew

Director: Homi Adajania

Writer: Luv Ranjan

Lead Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Production: Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films)

Expected Release: Late 2026

The viral photo depicting what fans believe to be shoots from the sets shows Rashmika Mandanna in an urban, chic look further fueling speculations that her character will really be the heart throb of the modern story. Fans are already running wild on how chemistry will be created between this new trio and how their dynamics will murder the so-called realities of today's relationships.

Given the cult following of Cocktail and the power-packed star cast of Cocktail 2, expectations are soaring. Will it have the magic of the original? Will it redefine love for a new generation? It is yet to be seen.