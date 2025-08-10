Chhattisgarh Youth Gets Cricketer Rajat Patidar's Old Number, Receives Calls From Kohli And De Villiers
Raipur: What began as a simple trip to buy a new SIM card turned into an extraordinary experience for 21-year-old Manish Bisi from Madagaon village in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.
It all started when Manish picked up a SIM card in late June from his local shop in Devbhog. As he set up WhatsApp with help from his friend Khemraj, and the profile photo automatically showed the image of international cricketer Rajat Patidar. Laughing off the glitch, Manish thought little of it-until his phone buzzed with unexpected calls from renowned cricket stars like Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, and AB de Villiers.
Each caller greeted him as“Rajat”, leaving Manish and his friend both bewildered and amused. Initially certain that they were on the receiving end of a prank, the pair played along, chatting for nearly two weeks with some of their biggest idols.
Cyber Cell Steps In
Unbeknownst to them, behind the scenes Patidar himself had been trying to recover his old number, which appeared to have been reassigned after being inactive for over six months - a standard procedure by telecom companies. Frustrated, the IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain and Madhya Pradesh star sought help from the Madhya Pradesh Cyber Cell, which quickly coordinated with police in Gariaband.
Once the mix-up became clear, local police visited Manish's village and retrieved the SIM card, returning it to Patidar to restore his connectivity with teammates and friends.
Manish's 'Unforgettable' Encounter
Reflecting on the bizarre incident, Manish and Khemraj, both die-hard cricket fans, described the experience as“unforgettable.” Instead of irritation, they expressed only excitement and shared their hope -“Maybe someday we'll get to meet Rajat Patidar in person.”
For now, their brief brush with cricket royalty is a story they're sure to share for years-as one of those rare moments where a technical glitch unexpectedly turned into a dream come true.
