'She Bewitched Me': Tamil Nadu Man Murders Ex-Wife, Buries Body In Tiruvallur Forest
Chennai: A 42-year-old man from Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his former wife, claiming she had“bewitched” him. Police said he buried her body in a forest in Tiruvallur, which was exhumed on Saturday in the presence of revenue officials and sent for postmortem. The accused, Madan, a car driver, had been married to 36-year-old Laila Kumari from Walajabad for 16 years before they divorced three years ago. Their two children lived with him. Madan later married Suganya, 30, also from Walajabad.
According to police, Madan recently reconnected with Laila, leading to frequent meetings that caused tension with his second wife. He told investigators he believed Laila had cast a spell on him, compelling him to maintain contact. On August 4, he allegedly lured her to the Thirupandiyur forest, spent some time with her, then slit her throat with a knife and buried her in a shallow grave. Two days later, Laila's mother filed a missing complaint. On Friday, Madan surrendered at the Sunguvarchatram police station, confessing to the murder and revealing the burial site. The body was recovered the next morning, and Madan has since been charged with murder and remanded in judicial custody.
