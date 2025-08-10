With Study Abroad Getting Tougher, India Shines As Education Destination: Report

As global universities tighten their admission policies and visa challenges grow, India is rising as a global education hub, prompting many students to rethink their study-abroad plans, according to several top officials of educational institutions. Top officials of many eminent educational institutions said that initiatives such as e-Student and e-Student-X visas are making it easier for international learners to access Indian educational institutions.

Speaking on the trend, Amruta Ruikar, Head of International Admissions and Promotions, Symbiosis International University, said, "India is not just reforming education - we're reimagining our role in the global academic community. With the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as our foundation, we're opening pathways for joint degrees, credit transfers, and cross-border collaborations."

"Programs like Study in India, ICCR scholarships, and GIAN reflect a clear intent: to make India a destination, not just a departure point, for quality education. New steps like the e-Student and e-Student-X visas are making it easier for international learners to access our institutions. But beyond policies, what truly sets us apart is our willingness to welcome, especially students from regions facing economic or political uncertainty," she further added.

Experts further added that the Indian institutions are stepping in with an alternative that combines globally benchmarked curricula, interdisciplinary programs and rich international exposure.

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said,“If Indian higher education is to compete with the world's best, we must go beyond traditional metrics and reimagine student experience. That means investing not just in infrastructure or curriculum, but in nurturing interdisciplinary thinking, global partnerships, and cultural agility. At Mahindra University, we've already partnered with prestigious institutions such as Virginia Tech, CentraleSupelec, and Babson College, among others.”

Going further, the education experts suggested that to continue this trend, India will need continuous structural reform in the education sector.

"The scope for Indian universities to lead global academic innovation is growing, but it must be backed by continuous structural reform", said Dr Kannan, Director, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchirappalli.

"We need sustained public and private investments in digital learning, research, and student life, alongside policies that support academic autonomy and international mobility. At SRMIST Trichy, we've signed MoUs with reputed bodies like the Officers Training Academy (OTA), ICAR-NRCB, and L & T EduTech, which promote joint research, faculty exchange, and advanced skill development. Many Indian universities now hold Institution of Eminence (IoE) status, which includes structured partnerships with foreign universities, further strengthening India's global education appeal", he further added.

The experts highlighted that initiatives like the Study in India portal and financial aid for foreign students have simplified access while setting the tone for a more integrated and inclusive system.

They said that by scaling up, raising academic excellence, and building robust global partnerships, Indian universities are now emerging as strong contenders, giving tough competition to their global counterparts.

According to a recent report by rating agency ICRA, India's higher education institutions are expected to record a revenue growth of 9-11 per cent in FY2026, driven by expanding seat capacities, rising enrolments and the introduction of new courses.