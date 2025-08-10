Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Sunday, August 10, 2025: Match Schedule And Live


2025-08-10 05:00:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Sunday, August 10, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Today's football calendar is packed with thrilling matches, headlined by key Brasileirão clashes like Palmeiras vs Ceará and Cruzeiro vs Santos, alongside international action featuring Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.

Fans can also enjoy critical Brasileirão Série B, C, and D games, ensuring a global spectacle for football enthusiasts.

From Brasileirão Série B, Brasileirão Série C, Brasileirão Série D, to international competitions like the Campeonato Uruguaio, MLS, and Liga Futsal , there's something for every fan to enjoy.
Friendly Matches
6:00 AM Napoli vs Sorrento Calcio
Channels: OneFootball

11:00 AM Chelsea vs Milan
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil

12:30 PM Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil, DAZN

4:00 PM Villarreal vs Aston Villa
Channels: Disney+


Friendly Matches (Women's)
9:00 AM Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil

Scottish Premiership

8:30 AM Aberdeen vs Celtic
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
2
8:30 AM Holstein Kiel vs Arminia Bielefeld
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)

8:30 AM Bochum vs Elversberg
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)

8:30 AM Hertha Berlin vs Karlsruher
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
Eredivisie
9:30 AM Ajax vs Telstar
Channels: ESPN 2, Disney+

9:30 AM AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen
Channels: Disney+
Copa Paulista
10:00 AM Portuguesa Santista vs Taubaté
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

Brasileirão Feminino (Quarter-finals, First Leg)

10:30 AM Flamengo vs Palmeiras
Channels: Globo (except MG), Sportv, TV Brasil

10:30 AM Red Bull Bragantino vs Cruzeiro
Channels: Globo (MG), Sportv 2
FA Community Shield
11:00 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Channels: ESPN, Disney+

Brasileirão Série C

11:00 AM Londrina vs Náutico
Channels: SportyNet, DAZN

4:30 PM Anápolis vs Brusque
Channels: SportyNet

4:30 PM Floresta vs Tombense
Channels: SportyNet

7:00 PM Retrô vs São Bernardo FC
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil, SportyNet
Campeonato Uruguaio
11:00 AM Cerro vs Racing
Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM Danubio vs Juventud
Channels: Disney+

4:00 PM Montevideo Wanderers vs Plaza Colonia
Channels: Disney+

6:30 PM Miramar Misiones vs Liverpool-URU
Channels: Disney+
Liga Futsal
11:00 AM Joinville vs Minas
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial

6:00 PM Campo Mourão vs Carlos Barbosa
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
Norwegian Eliteserien
12:00 PM Bryne FK vs KFUM Oslo
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM Haugesund vs Sarpsborg
Channels: OneFootball

2:15 PM Sandefjord vs Viking
Channels: OneFootball
Championship
12:30 PM Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Channels: Disney+
Jupiler Pro League
1:30 PM Standard Liège vs Genk
Channels: DAZN
Brasileirão Série D (Second Phase, Second Leg)
3:00 PM Cianorte vs Joinville
Channels: Youtube/c/MetrópolesTV

3:00 PM Tuna Luso vs Maranhão
Channels: Youtube/c/MetrópolesTV

4:00 PM América de Natal vs Juazeirense
Channels: Youtube/c/MetrópolesTV

4:00 PM Lagarto vs Central de Caruaru
Channels: Youtube/c/MetrópolesTV
Brasileirão
4:00 PM Palmeiras vs Ceará
Channels: Globo (SP, CE, and part of the network), Premiere

4:00 PM Vasco da Gama vs Atlético-MG
Channels: Globo (RJ, MG, and part of the network), Premiere

6:30 PM Cruzeiro vs Santos
Channels: Record, Youtube/@CazeTV, Premiere

8:30 PM Grêmio vs Sport Recife
Channels: Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM Avaí vs Cuiabá
Channels: ESPN, Disney+

6:30 PM Atlético-GO vs Botafogo-SP
Channels: Disney+
Liga Portugal
4:30 PM Braga vs Tondela
Channels: Disney+
Campeonato Venezuelano
6:00 PM Metropolitanos vs La Guaira
Channels: Youtube/@ligafutve

7:00 PM Estudiantes de Mérida vs Caracas
Channels: Youtube/@ligafutve

8:30 PM Puerto Cabello vs UCV
Channels: Youtube/@ligafutve
MLS
7:00 PM NY Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake
Channels: AppleTV+

7:00 PM FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC
Channels: AppleTV+

7:00 PM Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids
Channels: AppleTV+

9:00 PM Orlando City vs Inter Miami
Channels: Space, HBO MAX, AppleTV+

11:00 PM LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders
Channels: AppleTV+
Campeonato Argentino
8:00 PM Argentinos Juniors vs Union Santa Fe
Channels: ESPN 4, Disney+
Liga MX
9:00 PM Pumas vs Necaxa
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil

Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.

MENAFN10082025007421016031ID1109908070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search