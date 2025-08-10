Eritrea: Eye Surgery Conducted On 260 Citizens In Akordet
Cataract surgery has been performed on 260 citizens, including 11 children, at Akordet Hospital.
Dr. Eyob Beyene, an eye surgery specialist at Birhan Aini Hospital in Asmara, said the program was part of nationwide efforts to prevent blindness, and that it has so far yielded commendable results.
Dr. Eyob noted that eye surgeries were previously conducted in collaboration with foreign experts, but are now being carried out with full local capacity. He urged citizens with eye problems to avoid relying on traditional practices and instead seek treatment at health facilities.
The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the medical services they received.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
