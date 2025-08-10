Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian drone attack causes death of one, many wounded

2025-08-10 04:59:03
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Saratov Region on Sunday resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, local authorities reported. One drone crashed into the courtyard of an apartment complex overnight, prompting the evacuation of residents, according to Saratov Governor Roman Busargin.

Witnesses described shattered windows on several floors, damage to the building’s exterior, and fires igniting in parked vehicles. A nearby school has been converted into a temporary shelter for those displaced by the attack. The governor also noted significant damage to a nearby industrial facility but did not specify which one.

Meanwhile, in the Voronezh Region, officials issued warnings of potential drone strikes, with Governor Aleksandr Gusev activating alert systems due to incoming UAVs. Russia’s Defense Ministry announced it shot down 121 Ukrainian drones overnight across various regions, including Krasnodar, Crimea, Bryansk, and Belgorod.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have escalated long-range drone attacks, targeting border areas as well as residential and critical infrastructure deep inside Russia. Moscow has retaliated with precision strikes against Ukrainian military sites, asserting its operations avoid civilian targets.

Despite Russia’s frequent drone interceptions, falling debris has continued to cause civilian injuries, property damage, and disrupt vital services. Meanwhile, Ukraine faces increasing domestic and international pressure to negotiate peace, though President Zelensky recently rejected US calls to consider territorial concessions for a ceasefire.

