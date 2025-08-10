403
Indian National Security Adviser Holds Talks in Moscow
(MENAFN) Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval engaged in discussions with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow, according to a statement released by the Russian government on Friday.
This marked Doval’s third top-level meeting in just two days in the Russian capital. On the preceding day, he conducted talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and also met with President Vladimir Putin.
Manturov, who co-chaired the latest session of an Indo-Russian intergovernmental commission held in Mumbai in November 2024, addressed various topics with Doval on Friday.
“The sides discussed issues of military-technical cooperation between Russia and India, as well as the implementation of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft, metallurgy, and the chemical industry,” the Russian government stated.
Doval’s scheduled visit to Moscow occurred at a time when relations between India and the US sharply worsened, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on Indian imports. This move was a response to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil.
These tariffs were in addition to the existing 25% duties already applied by Washington as the two nations failed to finalize a trade agreement.
During Doval’s meetings, discussions also touched upon President Putin’s upcoming visit to India for the annual bilateral summit.
The Indian national security adviser noted on Thursday that these yearly summits “have always been watershed moments,” emphasizing that “They have consistently provided a new direction to our relations.”
