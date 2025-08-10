403
Thousands Head Back Home as Southern California Fire Contained
(MENAFN) Authorities have lifted evacuation orders for parts of southern California as firefighters gained critical ground against the Canyon fire, a fast-moving brush blaze that displaced thousands near Los Angeles.
The fire, which erupted Thursday in mountainous terrain north of the city, scorched 8.4 square miles (21.9 square kilometers) by 11 a.m. Friday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Officials reported the fire is now 28% contained.
Evacuation orders affecting 4,200 residents in Los Angeles County have been reduced to warnings, though officials stressed the danger remains. An additional 12,500 people are still under evacuation alerts, fire authorities said.
Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the flames and were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated. All are expected to recover fully.
“Good progress in suppressing the blaze” has been made, said Ventura County officials, attributing the improvement to cooler weather conditions and sustained aerial firefighting operations using water and fire retardant drops.
Despite the progress, smoke continues to blanket the region. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued advisories warning of degraded air quality through at least Sunday morning across portions of Los Angeles County.
Health officials cautioned that particles in wildfire smoke pose serious risks: "If first responders tell you to leave, go without hesitation," urged LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed."
The fire’s advance was fueled by triple-digit temperatures, steep slopes, and dry vegetation.
“It’s a very dynamic situation,” said Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Dowd. He confirmed 250 firefighters remain actively deployed in the area, supported by helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
Meanwhile, California continues to confront a broader wildfire crisis. The Gifford fire, currently the largest in the state this year, has scorched 154 square miles (399 square kilometers) within Los Padres National Forest in Central California. Officials say it originated from at least four smaller fires that ignited last Friday.
The blaze threatens the outskirts of Santa Maria, a city of 110,000 residents, who have been warned to prepare for potential evacuation should the fire spread further.
The causes of both the Canyon and Gifford fires remain under investigation.
Looking ahead, fire officials warned that wildfire danger will remain elevated across inland California through the weekend, amid a relentless heatwave.
"In southern California, the threat is driven by persistent drought, high grass loads, and weakening coastal moisture," the state fire department said in a news release.
