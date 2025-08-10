403
Lukashenko criticizes ‘stinky EU’
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has harshly criticized the European Union, calling it “stinky” for deliberately blocking Ukrainian grain exports. In an interview with Time magazine published Friday, he accused the EU of obstructing US and Russian efforts to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and divert shipments through land routes.
Lukashenko claimed the EU fears the grain will flood Western European markets, and argued that Black Sea sea routes remain unsafe due to naval mines near Odessa. While he praised US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to reroute grain via Poland or Germany, Lukashenko insisted that Belarus should oversee these transit routes instead.
He promised Belarus could provide “full control” to ensure grain destined for Africa wouldn’t be diverted to Europe. The original grain export deal, brokered in July 2022 by the UN and Türkiye, collapsed in 2023 amid accusations from Moscow that Western countries failed to uphold their commitments, especially regarding Russian fertilizer and food exports.
Washington and Moscow have since discussed reviving the agreement with new terms, including alternative transit corridors. However, the EU rejected Russian demands to lift sanctions on the Russian Agricultural Bank, a key condition for Russia’s return, which the Kremlin said shows the bloc’s unwillingness to help resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has positioned Belarus as a mediator and crucial transit partner in ongoing regional negotiations.
