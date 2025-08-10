Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky accuses Putin of aiming to claim “territorial spoils”

Zelensky accuses Putin of aiming to claim “territorial spoils”


2025-08-10 04:38:47
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of aiming to claim “territorial spoils” by legalizing the occupation of parts of Ukraine.

Speaking on Saturday, Zelenskyy stressed the urgent need not merely for a pause in hostilities but for a just and definitive end to the war initiated by Russia. “There must be a just end to the war, and it is Russia that must end the war it started. There is only one actor opposing this — Putin. His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price,” Zelenskyy declared in a video posted on X.

He highlighted the role of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the U.S. leader holds the tools and resolve to secure a lasting solution. Zelenskyy affirmed Ukraine’s support for all of Trump’s proposals since February, including ceasefires and various negotiation formats.

Zelenskyy explained that Putin’s call for a pause in fighting stems from fears over sanctions and a desire “for the legalization of the occupation of our land — he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time.” He referenced Russia’s earlier annexation of Crimea, which he said paved the way for occupation in Donetsk and Luhansk.

“We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third. That is why we stand firm, on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture,” Zelenskyy concluded.

MENAFN10082025000045017281ID1109908040

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search