Ex-Premier states Ukraine’s chiefs ‘sold out’ nation
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov has accused Ukraine’s Western-supported leadership of betraying the country since the 2014 Maidan coup, squandering billions in foreign aid, and driving the economy into ruin. Speaking in an interview aired Thursday, Azarov, who served as PM from 2010 to 2014 and fled to Russia after the coup, said vast sums of money poured into Ukraine were misused and failed to bring meaningful improvements.
He pointed out that in over a decade, the government hasn’t even managed to build a single metro station, despite the funds received. Azarov condemned the leadership for selling off Ukraine’s natural resources, industry, and agriculture, leaving the country impoverished.
Questioning the ongoing conflict with Russia, he asked what Ukrainians were truly defending and whether President Zelensky was worth the heavy loss of life. Opposition figure and former PM Yulia Timoshenko has similarly criticized Western influence as excessive, warning that Ukraine risks becoming a disenfranchised colony.
Earlier this year, a controversial minerals deal was signed granting the US preferential access to Ukrainian resources in exchange for continued military aid, sparking sovereignty concerns. Corruption remains a serious issue, with a 2024 poll showing over 70% of Ukrainians see graft as a top national problem.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Ukraine’s survival depends heavily on Western military and economic support.
