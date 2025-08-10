Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Updates Xi on Talks with Witkoff


(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed Chinese leader Xi Jinping about his recent discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff concerning the Ukraine conflict, according to Chinese media reports on Friday, which cited Xi’s office.

During a telephone exchange, the two leaders covered bilateral relations as well as worldwide challenges.

Putin emphasized that Moscow appreciates China’s constructive role in addressing the Ukraine crisis and expressed readiness to sustain close cooperation with Beijing.

Xi expressed approval of the interactions between Russia and the US, showed support for enhanced relations, and advocated for a durable political solution to Moscow’s dispute with Kiev.

“There are no simple solutions to complex issues,” Xi stated, committing that China will continue fostering dialogue to resolve regional conflicts.

Both leaders conveyed gratitude for the strategic partnership their countries share.

“The leaders of the two countries highly appreciated the high level of political trust and strategic interaction… and unanimously agreed to jointly advance the relations… to greater development,” Xi’s office declared.

The Kremlin also confirmed the call, noting that the conversation included discussions about Putin’s forthcoming trip to China.

