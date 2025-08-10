Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations in Türkiye’s Canakkale

Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations in Türkiye’s Canakkale


2025-08-10 04:16:35
(MENAFN) Around 1,000 residents were forced to evacuate and numerous homes were destroyed after two wildfires erupted in Türkiye’s northwestern Canakkale province on Friday, officials confirmed Saturday.

Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, shared on the social media platform X that teams have started conducting damage assessments. He reported that 43 buildings in Sacakli village were severely damaged or destroyed, with evaluations ongoing in other villages.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli confirmed that nearly 1,000 residents were evacuated to safe locations and added that the fires were fully contained by Saturday.

Images published media revealed widespread destruction, with many homes in the affected communities reduced to ashes.

The wildfires also caused temporary interruptions to air and maritime traffic along the strategically significant Dardanelles Strait, a key waterway linking the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara and an essential corridor for global shipping.

MENAFN10082025000045017169ID1109908012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search