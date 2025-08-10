BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The film "Dongji Rescue," based on the 1942 sinking of the Japanese ship Lisbon Maru after it was torpedoed by American forces, is the moving story of Chinese fishermen from nearby Dongji Island courageously rescuing the over 1800 British POWs aboard the liner despite Japanese soldiers' firing.

It's not just a poignant look back at a forgotten chapter of history. "Dongji Rescue" embodies the principle that remembering history is not about perpetuating hatred, but about learning from it to safeguard peace.

When the Lisbon Maru sank, Japanese forces, instead of mounting a rescue effort, callously sealed the ship's holds and fired upon the prisoners trying to escape.

In stark contrast to their brutality and callousness, the local Chinese fishermen, though suffering greatly under the war, showed their principle that "saving a life is a greater virtue than building a seven-storied pagoda."

Risking their lives, they took their flimsy boats near the sinking ship to rescue hundreds of the POWs. This selfless, borderless act of compassion shone as a beacon in the darkness of war, highlighting the sense of responsibility and commitment of ordinary Chinese in times of crisis.

The film's release is especially significant in today's complex and volatile global landscape where some nations are still pursuing hegemonism and unilateralism in international affairs, and conflicts continue to erupt, threatening world peace.

Japan's attitude toward historical issues remains deeply disappointing. Instead of acknowledging and atoning for its wartime aggression, it has been attempting to whitewash its history of invasion. Tokyo is distorting textbooks and justifying visits to the so-called Yasukuni Shrine, which actually commemorates over 1,000 convicted World War II war criminals. This is a desecration of historical truth and an insult to the nations Japan victimized.

As Guan Hu, director of "Dongji Rescue," said, "Distorting and twisting history is more terrifying than forgetting it. I felt that I should tell everyone the truth through the film."

Through the power of cinema, "Dongji Rescue" revives the memory of this true history, reminding us that history must not be forgotten, and certainly not falsified. We remember history not to perpetuate hatred or seek revenge against a particular nation but to draw lessons from it – to understand the preciousness of peace and to defend it more resolutely.

Many were unaware what happened on Dongji Island in the East China Sea during World War II and China's role in the war. On the 80th anniversary of the War of Resistance, through films and reports, the world has learned how the Chinese fought invaders eight decades ago. These recollections bring to light the atrocities committed by Japan.

China will always be a builder of world peace and contributor to global development. By championing the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, China contributes to global peace and development.

Eighty years ago, after 14 years of relentless war, the Chinese achieved their great victory in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression along the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. To mark the occasion, a batch of new films and television dramas remembering the war of resistance has been released to acclaim. The box-office earnings of“Dead to Rights" have crossed 2 billion yuan ($278.4 million).

"Dongji Rescue" is a film with profound insight and contemporary relevance. While commemorating history, it strengthens our resolve to uphold peace, inspires deeper reflection on history and aspiration for peace worldwide. It teaches us to unite, learn from history, and build a brighter future together.

