Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Look: Salman Khan's Heartwarming Rakhi Celebrations With Family

2025-08-10 04:13:37
Actor Salman Khan was seen with his family members to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at his sister, Alvira Agnihotri's residence in Mumbai.

Visuals of Salman's arrival with his father, the legendary Salim Khan, have been widely shared on social media. Others who joined in the celebration on Saturday were Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, his son Arhaan Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma with her kids, Sohail Khan, and his son Nirvaan, among others.

While the family's Rakhi celebrations were intimate and a homely affair, Alvira Agnihotri's husband, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, shared inside glimpses.

In the video, the younger members of the family enthusiastically celebrated Rakhi, while Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail also joined in.

The 'Sultan' star was seen smiling as Arpita and Alvira tied Rakhi on his wrist, reflecting their warm bonding. Likewise, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also took part in the rituals and showered their sisters with love and blessings.

Prior to this, actress Bina Kak extended her wishes for Salman Khan, calling him "brother-like-son."

"Since I am recovering from a broken ankle, I will miss you on Rakhi day, my dear Salman, my brother like son ...I pray for your happiness, long, healthy and a peaceful life ahead. Lots of love and blessings always, dear Salman," she wrote on Instagram.

Many other Bollywood stars marked the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, sharing pictures on social media. From Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Ananya Panday, and Sanjay Dutt, the celebs embraced the spirit of the festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss's Sikandar, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor is now gearing up to step in as an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia-directed Battle of Galwan, based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

