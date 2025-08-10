Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Halts Arms Exports to Israel

Germany Halts Arms Exports to Israel


2025-08-10 04:08:43
(MENAFN) Germany has put a stop to sending weapons to Israel that might be deployed in Gaza, following the approval of a strategy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet to seize control of the Palestinian territory’s capital.

The office of the Israeli prime minister revealed this plan as part of a wider effort to dismantle Hamas, demilitarize the Gaza Strip, and secure the release of surviving hostages.

Just a few hours earlier, Netanyahu declared his intention to establish full military dominance over the enclave.

This decision has drawn criticism for potentially endangering the remaining captives.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that although Berlin backs the Jewish nation’s fight “against Hamas’ terror” and prioritizes the liberation of Israeli hostages, it remains uncertain how this new military campaign will fulfill those objectives.

“In these circumstances, the German Government will, until further notice, authorize no military equipment exports that can be used in the Gaza Strip,” he stated in a declaration posted on the federal government’s official website on Friday.

Merz further expressed that Berlin is “deeply worried” about the plight of Gazan civilians and highlighted that with Israel’s latest offensive underway, it now holds an increased responsibility to guarantee that humanitarian assistance reaches the Palestinian population.

MENAFN10082025000045017167ID1109907981

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search