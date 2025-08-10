403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Halts Arms Exports to Israel
(MENAFN) Germany has put a stop to sending weapons to Israel that might be deployed in Gaza, following the approval of a strategy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet to seize control of the Palestinian territory’s capital.
The office of the Israeli prime minister revealed this plan as part of a wider effort to dismantle Hamas, demilitarize the Gaza Strip, and secure the release of surviving hostages.
Just a few hours earlier, Netanyahu declared his intention to establish full military dominance over the enclave.
This decision has drawn criticism for potentially endangering the remaining captives.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that although Berlin backs the Jewish nation’s fight “against Hamas’ terror” and prioritizes the liberation of Israeli hostages, it remains uncertain how this new military campaign will fulfill those objectives.
“In these circumstances, the German Government will, until further notice, authorize no military equipment exports that can be used in the Gaza Strip,” he stated in a declaration posted on the federal government’s official website on Friday.
Merz further expressed that Berlin is “deeply worried” about the plight of Gazan civilians and highlighted that with Israel’s latest offensive underway, it now holds an increased responsibility to guarantee that humanitarian assistance reaches the Palestinian population.
The office of the Israeli prime minister revealed this plan as part of a wider effort to dismantle Hamas, demilitarize the Gaza Strip, and secure the release of surviving hostages.
Just a few hours earlier, Netanyahu declared his intention to establish full military dominance over the enclave.
This decision has drawn criticism for potentially endangering the remaining captives.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that although Berlin backs the Jewish nation’s fight “against Hamas’ terror” and prioritizes the liberation of Israeli hostages, it remains uncertain how this new military campaign will fulfill those objectives.
“In these circumstances, the German Government will, until further notice, authorize no military equipment exports that can be used in the Gaza Strip,” he stated in a declaration posted on the federal government’s official website on Friday.
Merz further expressed that Berlin is “deeply worried” about the plight of Gazan civilians and highlighted that with Israel’s latest offensive underway, it now holds an increased responsibility to guarantee that humanitarian assistance reaches the Palestinian population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment