Qatar Face Tough Asia Cup Test Against Australia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's basketball team is set to face a formidable challenge against defending champions Australia in the third round of Group A matches at the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Jeddah today.

Following consecutive losses to Lebanon (84-80) and South Korea (97-83), Qatar are under pressure to secure a victory to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Australia, the reigning champions, have dominated Group A, starting with a commanding 97-61 win over South Korea and a 93-80 victory against Lebanon, earning them the top spot with 4 points. Lebanon and South Korea follow with 3 points each, while Qatar holds 2 points.

Led by Turkish head coach Hakan Demir, Qatar are focusing on addressing defensive lapses and reducing turnovers while boosting offensive efficiency.

The team will rely on the talents of American professional Brandon Goodwin, alongside key players Abdulrahman Saad, Zain Eldin Badri, and the dominant presence of Alen Hadzibegovic under the basket.

The matchup against Australia, known for their physicality and rapid offensive transitions, represents one of Qatar's toughest challenges in the group stage.