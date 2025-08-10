Firmino Vows Team-First Approach As Al Sadd Unveil Overseas Signings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd's marquee signing Roberto Firmino says he is focused on achieving collective success with the club rather than chasing personal accolades, as the Wolves officially presented their overseas stars ahead of the new season yesterday.

Alongside the Brazilian forward, Al Sadd also introduced Spanish midfielder Pau Prim from Barcelona and Uruguayan midfielder Agustin Soria.

From left: Al Sadd's new overseas signings Pau Prim, Roberto Firmino and Agustin Soria pose with their jerseys during their presentation yesterday.

The club will kick off the new campaign with a high-profile clash against Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club in the Ahrar Cup at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

“I will try to make an impact alongside my teammates, using my experience to help Al Sadd win titles,” said Firmino, who joined from Al Ahli Saudi FC after signing a two-year contract.

“I'm not here to chase personal records or individual glory, but to help achieve collective success. I'm here to support the team and I look forward to leaving my mark in the club's history,” the former Liverpool star added at a press conference.

“What we promise as one team is to fight and work together to win every possible title, including the dream of the AFC Champions League. We will continue to preserve the legacy of titles and achievements we found at this club,” he said.

Spaniard Pau Prim also expressed excitement about his new chapter with the Qatari giants.

“I will do everything I can to achieve the best results and win titles. I'm motivated to start my new experience with this historic Al Sadd club,” he said.

“I have to adapt to the environment as it's a big change in my career. We will try to win every title available with this great club.”

Soria, meanwhile, said he was ready to shoulder the responsibility that comes with playing for a team with Al Sadd's stature.

“I understand the size of the responsibility on my shoulders, and I'm well aware that many great legends have played in Al Sadd's midfield. Therefore, I will do my utmost to add value to the midfield and the team as a whole in order to achieve the best results,” he said.

Tonight's match against Wydad, which kicks off at 7:30pm, will provide head coach Felix Sanchez a valuable opportunity to assess his squad's readiness ahead of their Qatar Stars League (QSL) title defence.

Al Sadd begin their QSL campaign against Qatar SC on August 16.

The Wolves, who also clinched the Qatar Cup last season, are eyeing the AFC Champions League Elite title in addition to extending their domestic dominance.