Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ecuador National Day

Ecuador National Day


2025-08-10 04:00:21

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of the Republic of Ecuador as you celebrate the 216th anniversary of your independence.

The relationship between our two countries is grounded in prioritization of peace and security, a commitment to economic freedom, and the noble pursuit of liberty for the Ecuadorian and American people. Together we work to foster shared prosperity and confront mutual challenges, including countering transnational organized crime and ending illegal immigration.

As we commemorate this anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our partnership. We look forward to building on our achievements and continuing to advance on shared economic and security to make our hemisphere stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

MENAFN10082025004514009831ID1109907920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search