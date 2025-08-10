Ecuador National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of the Republic of Ecuador as you celebrate the 216th anniversary of your independence.
The relationship between our two countries is grounded in prioritization of peace and security, a commitment to economic freedom, and the noble pursuit of liberty for the Ecuadorian and American people. Together we work to foster shared prosperity and confront mutual challenges, including countering transnational organized crime and ending illegal immigration.
As we commemorate this anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our partnership. We look forward to building on our achievements and continuing to advance on shared economic and security to make our hemisphere stronger, safer, and more prosperous.
