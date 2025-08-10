Flour Factory Worth $2.5M Opens In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A flour production factory has been inaugurated in southern Ghazni province at a cost of 2.5 million US dollars.

At the opening ceremony, the factory's owner, Shukrullah Yazdanpanah, said the facility currently employs 100 people directly, with hundreds more engaged informally through its operations.

Built on three acres of land to modern international industrial standards, the five-storey plant cost 2.5 million dollars to construct.

It is equipped with machinery imported from Turkey and has the capacity to produce 250 tonnes of flour per day.

One of the employees, Omidullah Nazari, called on other domestic investors to launch similar economic projects to create more jobs for citizens.

Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Abdul Rahman Ahmadi, praised the initiative as an important step towards economic self-sufficiency and stressed the need to support such investments.

He noted that more than 100 large and small manufacturing plants have been established in the province since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021. This is the seventh flour factory to begin operations.

Ahmadi added that two industrial parks are also planned for construction in the province in the near future.

