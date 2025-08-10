403
Ukraine Strikes Russia’s Saratov Region
(MENAFN) Local authorities reported that one individual was killed and multiple others were wounded following a Ukrainian drone assault on Russia’s Saratov Region on Sunday.
According to Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin, one of the unmanned aerial vehicles crashed into the courtyard of an apartment complex during the night, prompting the evacuation of residents.
Eyewitnesses described shattered windows on several floors, damage to the building’s exterior, and several parked vehicles catching fire.
Officials also noted that a nearby school has been converted into a temporary refuge for those displaced by the attack.
The governor further stated that the strike inflicted significant harm on an industrial facility in the vicinity, although he did not disclose the exact site affected.
Earlier, authorities in Voronezh Region issued warnings about “the threat of a direct UAV strike.” Governor Aleksandr Gusev reported that alert systems were activated in response to approaching drones.
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced it had intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 29 in Krasnodar Region, 15 in Crimea, 13 in Bryansk Region, and 12 in Belgorod Region, alongside numerous others in different locations.
In recent months, Ukrainian forces have escalated their long-range drone campaigns, targeting not just border territories but also residential zones and critical infrastructure deep within Russia.
