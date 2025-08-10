403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Plans Hosting Emergency Meeting
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is set to convene an urgent meeting this weekend, bringing together high-ranking officials from the United States, Ukraine, and several European countries supporting Ukraine.
The goal of this assembly is to “reach common positions” before the scheduled Russia-US summit, according to a report by a news agency.
US President Donald Trump has confirmed plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person next Friday in Alaska.
As reported by the news agency, Ukrainian and European representatives requested the emergency gathering during a conference call on Friday, aiming to align their stances prior to the upcoming negotiations.
A potential diplomatic breakthrough surfaced following a visit to Moscow by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Wednesday.
The news outlet noted that Witkoff’s follow-up briefings on the proposed deal resulted in mixed reactions, leaving some parties uncertain about the details.
Officials in Kiev are described as “confused” regarding the agreement’s specifics.
Trump mentioned that the proposal would involve some type of land exchange, and that Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky would need to find a method to approve it.
However, Ukrainian authorities have consistently maintained that the Ukrainian Constitution forbids the relinquishment of any territory.
Moreover, the same fundamental law requires a president to hand over power at the end of their term either to a newly elected leader or to the parliamentary speaker.
Zelensky has not followed this procedure since his term ended last year, a point that Russia has used to question the legality of any treaty he might endorse.
The goal of this assembly is to “reach common positions” before the scheduled Russia-US summit, according to a report by a news agency.
US President Donald Trump has confirmed plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person next Friday in Alaska.
As reported by the news agency, Ukrainian and European representatives requested the emergency gathering during a conference call on Friday, aiming to align their stances prior to the upcoming negotiations.
A potential diplomatic breakthrough surfaced following a visit to Moscow by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Wednesday.
The news outlet noted that Witkoff’s follow-up briefings on the proposed deal resulted in mixed reactions, leaving some parties uncertain about the details.
Officials in Kiev are described as “confused” regarding the agreement’s specifics.
Trump mentioned that the proposal would involve some type of land exchange, and that Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky would need to find a method to approve it.
However, Ukrainian authorities have consistently maintained that the Ukrainian Constitution forbids the relinquishment of any territory.
Moreover, the same fundamental law requires a president to hand over power at the end of their term either to a newly elected leader or to the parliamentary speaker.
Zelensky has not followed this procedure since his term ended last year, a point that Russia has used to question the legality of any treaty he might endorse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment