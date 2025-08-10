403
Govt source states Modi to visit China amid Trump tariff attack
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit China in late August, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a government source in New Delhi. The visit will coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, where the two leaders may hold talks on the sidelines.
This trip comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The new 25% tariffs on Indian imports took effect on Wednesday, significantly increasing trade tensions between the US and India.
Modi last visited China in 2018 for the SCO summit, but relations have since worsened, partly due to violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the disputed Galwan Valley.
The Indian Foreign Ministry condemned the US tariffs as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that sovereign nations have the right to choose their own trade partners, responding to the US’s aggressive stance.
