St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Refusal And Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4007065

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/10/2025 at 0120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N Lyndon, VT

ACCUSED: Whit Steen

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal, Excessive Speed

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on a routine patrol in the Town of St. Johnsbury, VT when they observed a motorist commit multiple motor vehicle violations and was operating at excessive speeds while traveling into the Town of Lyndon. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Whit Steen (21) of Lyndon, VT. While speaking with Steen, indicators of impairment were detected. Steen was arrested for suspicion of DUI and operating at excessive speeds and was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Steen was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/25/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

Legal Disclaimer:

