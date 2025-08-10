St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Refusal And Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007065
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/10/2025 at 0120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N Lyndon, VT
ACCUSED: Whit Steen
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal, Excessive Speed
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on a routine patrol in the Town of St. Johnsbury, VT when they observed a motorist commit multiple motor vehicle violations and was operating at excessive speeds while traveling into the Town of Lyndon. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Whit Steen (21) of Lyndon, VT. While speaking with Steen, indicators of impairment were detected. Steen was arrested for suspicion of DUI and operating at excessive speeds and was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Steen was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/25/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
