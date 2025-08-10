PM Modi Purchases Metro Ticket, Flags Off Yellow Line Services In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line Metro services at the R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station on Sunday, which connects Bengaluru's Central District to the tech hub, Electronics City. He also purchased a ticket by scanning the QR code at the Metro station before entering the platform.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and officials from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) briefed PM Modi about the project at the premises. Later, the Prime Minister flagged off the Metro train at the station.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Bengaluru Rural BJP MP C.N. Manjunath were present on the occasion.

Thousands of people gathered at the R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station despite the rain to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The crowd raised slogans in his favour and showered flowers on his vehicle. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd by waving back at them.

PM Modi will also take a ride on the newly inaugurated 19.15 km Yellow Line Metro. He will travel along the route with 16 girl students from a government school and eight labourers who worked on the project. The journey will pass through 16 Metro stations, ending at the Bommanahalli Metro Station in Bengaluru.

From Bommanahalli, he will proceed to the IIIT Auditorium in Electronics City to lay the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the Metro project. He will also formally inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro services again there.

BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said in Bengaluru that the Prime Minister is dedicating two significant projects to the people of the city.“He is laying the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the Metro. Once the services begin, around 10 lakh people will commute by Metro every day. Similarly, the Yellow Line Metro, which will be inaugurated today, will benefit 18 lakh people in the Bengaluru South region,” Surya said.

“I had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro Project in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister maintained that any further delay in inaugurating these projects was not acceptable, as the Metro services would provide relief to the people of Bengaluru suffering from traffic congestion. He fixed the inauguration date within a period of just seven to eight days,” Surya added.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka,” he said.