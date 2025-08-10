Former Chadian PM Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison
Masra was found guilty of inciting the public to hatred and hostility, according to the ruling handed down by Chad's criminal court, Xinhua news agency reported.
Masra's lawyers called the verdict "an ignominy" and said they will appeal.
Following the verdict Kadjilembay Francis, Masra's lawyer, told reporters:“He has just been subjected to ignominy and unworthy humiliation.” He said he will appeal the sentence.
Masra was arrested in May after a government probe alleged that he incited people to violence, which led to the death of 42 people in clashes in Mandakao village in the southwestern province of Logone Occidental.
Masra, president of the opposition political party The Transformers, went into exile in 2022 but later returned and was appointed prime minister by President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.
After serving as prime minister for five months in 2024, Masra resigned to pave the way for the formation of a new government.
Masra, who served as prime minister from January to May of last year, is the leader of the Les Transformateurs party and has been a strong critic of Mahamat Deby, the current president of Chad.
Deby came to power in 2021 following the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed while fighting rebels in the northern part of the country. Idriss Deby had ruled Chad for 30 years.
Earlier this year, Mahamat Deby legitimized his presidency through an election, which was opposed by Masra and his party.
