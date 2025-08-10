Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Proposal

2025-08-10 03:44:53
(MENAFN) Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion for territorial concessions to Russia, asserting that such an agreement would not be accepted by the Ukrainian population.

This week, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow and reportedly made considerable headway toward a compromise intended to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The US president revealed that the proposal involves “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” parties, and indicated that Zelensky would need to find a way to ratify such an arrangement under Ukrainian law.

In his customary video message on Saturday, Zelensky highlighted that Ukraine’s borders are enshrined in its constitution, affirming that “nobody can or will” concede on this matter.

“The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers,” he declared firmly.

Furthermore, Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainians will only accept a “real, living peace,” cautioning that “any decision taken against us and without us, without Ukraine, would be a decision against peace.”

Earlier in the week, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine is currently unable to forcibly reclaim Russian-held territories claimed by Kiev.

The Ukrainian armed forces depend heavily on Western weaponry, financing, and intelligence, with the government relying on continued long-term assistance.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have consistently accused Zelensky of ignoring reality and prolonging a conflict that he cannot win.

Moscow maintains that it seeks to accomplish its key national security goals, preferably through diplomatic means.

