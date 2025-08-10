403
Women's Day Article: 15 Travel Tips from the Women Behind Africa's Biggest Tourism Brands
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Women make up at least half (and by some counts, nearly 70%) of South Africa’s travel and tourism industry, so it’s no exaggeration to say they’re the ones influencing the way we explore.
Ask almost any woman what she wishes for on Women’s Day, and the answer is surprisingly simple: the freedom to go, to learn, to experience, and to return with new stories.
This Women’s Day, hear from the industry’s trailblazers – women who have ventured along less-trodden paths (often solo), opened doors, and quietly supported thousands of journeys. Their advice, learned on the road, in the skies, and at the helm, extends well beyond luggage or logistics. It’s about how to travel with confidence, courage, and joy, knowing you’re backed by a sisterhood who’s been there before you.
AFRICA EXPERTS
1. Pack curiosity... and a Capulana
Natalie Tenzer-Silva, Director & Founder, Dana Tours
“My must-pack for Mozambique? A capulana – a traditional cloth every Mozambican woman carries. It’s a beach wrap, sunshade, picnic blanket, cover-up, and even a way to carry a baby. Pack one, and show your openness to blending in. Most of all, come with curiosity. Mozambique works on its own rhythm, and when you lean in, you’ll find joy and connection in the unexpected moments.”
2. Skip the safari classics - Africa always gives you more
Amanda Margison & Jacqui Reynolds, Founders, On Show Solutions / Africa Showcase
"As women leading an international tourism platform, we've seen how African travel resonates deeply with women seeking meaning, connection and joy. Our best advice? Follow your curiosity. Africa always gives you more than you expect – especially when you venture beyond the obvious."
3. Book with recognised operators and ask the tough questions
Kgomotso Ramothea, CEO, ATTA®
“Don’t limit yourself to a single experience. Blend city culture with wildlife, or a beach escape with a cruise. Also, always book through recognised, accredited providers and don’t hesitate to ask about safety protocols; any quality operator will be happy to explain how they’ve got your back.”
HOSPITALITY PROFESSIONALS
4. Master your hotel safety checklist
Lee-Anne Singer, FEDHASA Cape Chairperson
“My personal checklist: 24/7 accessible reception or support, a room close to the lift but never on the ground floor, strong access control for guest-only areas, and a quick, friendly pre-arrival response, which almost always predicts the kind of care I get in person.”
5. Forget thread count. Real luxury is choice
Anka Zeeman, Co-Founder & Co-Owner, Morukuru Family
“For me, true luxury is less about thread count and more about the freedom to shape your days as you wish – whether you’re up for a sunrise safari or lingering over coffee on your terrace, the real indulgence is choice.”
6. Choose walkable accommodations
Thuthukile Moloto, General Manager, Pullman Cape Town
“Many destinations – including Cape Town – are designed for discovery on foot, from artisan coffee stands to open-air art. Pick accommodations with walking access to local markets and attractions. It radically enhances your sense of freedom and immersion throughout your stay.”
7. Be adventurous, even in familiar destinations
Jessica Redinger, General Manager, Hyde Johannesburg
“My tip for those travelling to Johannesburg for the first time is to be adventurous! There’s a whole city of history, art, food, and music waiting. The Red Bus stop is just 120m away from Hyde Johannesburg for easy city touring or tap into our network of local guides for tailored, confidence-boosting explorations.”
TRAVEL EXPERTS
8. Join the 50% who've cracked the timing code
Sue Garrett, GM Pricing, Supply & Marketing, Flight Centre South Africa
“Travel off-peak (nearly 50% of South Africans do!). When visiting Saffa favourites like Mauritius and Bali, going just outside the typical holiday season means fewer crowds, better rates, and more authentic connections with locals.”
9. Stopovers aren’t delays - they’re mini-adventures!
Antoinette Turner, GM, Flight Centre South Africa
“With the Rand’s ups and downs, look for destinations or stopovers that let you stretch your currency further. For instance, some premium airlines offer free city tours or stopovers you can convert into mini-adventures for almost nothing extra.”
10. Know when to use AI – and when to call a pro
Chantal Gouws, General Manager, Envoyage
“Use AI to brainstorm ideas or do your travel research but trust a travel professional when things get tricky or when you need nuanced, experience-based advice. Know when to ‘AI’ and when to ‘human’ – humans are your safety net for the details and context no algorithm can fully grasp.”
11. Don't underestimate the power of a quick escape
Natalia Rosa, CEO, Big Ambitions
“Travel doesn’t have to mean big, complicated getaways. Sometimes the best self-care is a last-minute two- or three-day escape close to home. For women with busy lives, exploring what’s within a two-hour drive can be just the break you need and far less stressful (and more affordable) than planning a long-haul trip.”
12. Turn business travel into discovery opportunities
Mummy Mafojane, General Manager, FCM South Africa
“Turn business travel into an opportunity for discovery by arriving a day early. Spend your Sunday exploring, so you’re fresh for Monday’s meetings and get a taste of the city, too. I also always pick overnight flights for work trips – you maximise your days at both ends.”
INSURANCE SPECIALISTS
13. Never skimp on insurance
Natasha Parry, General Manager, SATIB
“Many South African DMCs now embed bespoke insurance (like SATIBGo) right into your package. The smart things to do is ask if you are specifically covered for high-risk activities like horseback safaris, quad biking, or boat trips. Some policies quietly exclude these, which can mean denied claims when you need them most.”
14. Remember; you're already tougher than you think
Tracy Lee Feakes, Head of Insurance Division, Everything.Insure
“South African women are naturally tough and adaptable – managing daily realities like load shedding, infrastructure hiccups, and safety concerns at home means you’re more empowered for African travel than you realise. Never underestimate your own resilience; be adventurous and trust that you’re capable of handling far more than you think.”
AIRLINE PROFESSIONALS
15. Chat with your flight crew for insider tips
Barbara Namwila, Sales and Marketing Manager, Proflight Zambia
“Don’t be shy to chat with the crew on your flight, especially on quieter flights. They’re a wonderful source of local tips and are there to make sure you feel welcome and comfortable throughout your journey.”
The women leading Africa’s travel industry understand the joys of jet-setting (and road-tripping… and cruising) better than most: every border crossed, every comfort zone pushed, every new connection made is its own celebration of possibility.
So, the next time you plan a trip, whether far afield or simply to a new neighbourhood, remember you travel in the company of those who know the value of experience, preparedness, and support. As these women show, wherever you go, there’s wisdom waiting to guide you… and open arms ready to welcome you home.
