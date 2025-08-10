Now Live In The U.S.: Worldwide Club Offers For Travel Enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

$599-IRELAND VACATION WITH COTTAGE, CAR & FLIGHTS

Explore Ireland's countryside for a week at your own pace. Roundtrip flights, accommodations in Limerick, Killarney and Dublin plus a rental car are included.



$999-MEXICO 5-STAR WINTER GETAWAY FOR 2

Escape to a luxurious Punta de Mita resort that's surrounded by some of the best beaches in the world. This 3-night package, which normally costs $2500, includes a $200 resort credit and daily breakfast.



UP TO 75% OFF-HAMPTONS BEACHFRONT STAYS

This member-favorite Montauk hotel sits on a 2,000-foot stretch of private beach, offering unobstructed views of the ocean. Regular rates can soar to over $1000 per night. Club Members pay $229 for an ocean view room.



$499-PARIS TRIP WITH FLIGHTS

Stay 4 nights at a well-reviewed Left Bank hotel with roundtrip flights, daily breakfast and fall travel dates.

$399-CARIBBEAN ALL-INCLUSIVE ON PRIVATE BEACH WITH FLIGHTS

Relax for 3 nights at a Punta Cana resort perfectly located on popular Bavaro Beach. All meals, drinks and roundtrip flights are included.

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

