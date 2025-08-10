Now Live In The U.S.: Worldwide Club Offers For Travel Enthusiasts
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.
Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:
-
$599-IRELAND VACATION WITH COTTAGE, CAR & FLIGHTS
Explore Ireland's countryside for a week at your own pace. Roundtrip flights, accommodations in Limerick, Killarney and Dublin plus a rental car are included.
$999-MEXICO 5-STAR WINTER GETAWAY FOR 2
Escape to a luxurious Punta de Mita resort that's surrounded by some of the best beaches in the world. This 3-night package, which normally costs $2500, includes a $200 resort credit and daily breakfast.
UP TO 75% OFF-HAMPTONS BEACHFRONT STAYS
This member-favorite Montauk hotel sits on a 2,000-foot stretch of private beach, offering unobstructed views of the ocean. Regular rates can soar to over $1000 per night. Club Members pay $229 for an ocean view room.
$499-PARIS TRIP WITH FLIGHTS
Stay 4 nights at a well-reviewed Left Bank hotel with roundtrip flights, daily breakfast and fall travel dates.
$399-CARIBBEAN ALL-INCLUSIVE ON PRIVATE BEACH WITH FLIGHTS
Relax for 3 nights at a Punta Cana resort perfectly located on popular Bavaro Beach. All meals, drinks and roundtrip flights are included.
Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.
Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today:
About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.
Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Paige Cram – Los Angeles
+1 609 668 0645
[email protected]
SOURCE TravelzooWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment