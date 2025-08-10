403
Trump’s outdated games meet new world
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has significantly strained Washington’s relationship with New Delhi, surpassing the diplomatic challenges many expected following his re-election. While countries like India anticipated tougher times, they did not foresee the extent to which Trump would challenge the global order and diplomatic norms.
Trump’s recent attacks on India and the BRICS nations reveal the broader tension at play. BRICS countries aim to enhance their political, economic, and financial influence on the world stage, reflecting shifting power dynamics toward emerging and middle-income economies.
In response to Western financial sanctions on Russia, BRICS nations have accelerated efforts to trade using their own currencies. For example, nearly all trade between Russia and China is now conducted in rubles and yuan, while India has promoted rupee-based transactions with select partners. A large portion of trade between India and Russia is settled through a rupee-ruble system.
Washington’s attempts to use secondary sanctions to block countries like India from using the US dollar to trade with Russia clash with the realities pushing these nations toward alternative payment methods. Continued US weaponization of the dollar risks accelerating the very “de-dollarization” Trump fears.
India officially rejects any agenda to abandon the US dollar, recognizing that the US remains its largest trade partner and a vital source of investment and technology. However, New Delhi seeks to diversify its partnerships to reduce reliance on any single country, balance its foreign relations, and protect itself from unpredictable US policies.
India officially rejects any agenda to abandon the US dollar, recognizing that the US remains its largest trade partner and a vital source of investment and technology. However, New Delhi seeks to diversify its partnerships to reduce reliance on any single country, balance its foreign relations, and protect itself from unpredictable US policies.
