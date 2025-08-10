403
Texas Attorney General petitions court to remove dozen Democrats from state House
(MENAFN) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton revealed on Friday that he has petitioned the state’s highest court to remove 13 Democratic members from the state House.
Paxton stated, “The rogue Democrat legislators who fled the state have abandoned their duties, leaving their seats vacant. These cowards deliberately sabotaged the constitutional process and violated the oath they swore to uphold. Their out-of-state rebellion cannot go unchecked, and the business of Texas must go on.”
The Democratic representatives reportedly left Texas for other states such as Illinois and New York on August 3 to protest a proposed redistricting plan. Their departure prevented the House from reaching a quorum, effectively stalling legislative business.
This walkout has prompted a series of political and legal responses, including Governor Greg Abbott filing an emergency petition earlier this week to remove Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu from office.
Additionally, Texas Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that FBI Director Kash Patel approved a request to deploy federal agents to assist state authorities in locating the absent Democratic lawmakers who have blocked the Republican-led redistricting process.
