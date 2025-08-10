Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Chief DESTROYS Pakistan's Claims After Operation Sindoor


2025-08-10 03:12:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has taken a sharp swipe at Pakistan's narrative after Operation Sindoor, mocking Islamabad's claim of victory. Addressing IIT Madras, General Dwivedi referenced Pakistan's move to promote its Army chief, Asim Munir, to Field Marshal and ridiculed the post-conflict rhetoric, 'If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he'd say, 'My chief has become a field marshal. We must have won, that's why he's become a field marshal.'

MENAFN10082025007385015968ID1109907843

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search