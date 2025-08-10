PM Modi Flags Off Namma Metro Yellow Line From Bengaluru's Ragigudda, Takes First Ride To Electronic City
Watch video here:
After flagging off ceremony of Bengaluru's yellow line, the metro network will become operational for public and will increase connectivity to over 96 kilometres.
The inauguration of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹15,610 crore will also take place.3 Vande Bharat Express trains in focus
Earlier in the day, he inaugurated 3 Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. The 3 Vande Bharat Express trains in focus are high-speed trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in the IT hub of India, as per August 9 press release of the Prime Minister's Office.
As per the itinerary, PM Modi will participate in a total of three events during his nearly four-hour visit to the city, including a public address scheduled later in the day.
The Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone of Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project. Worth over ₹15,610 crore, the Phase-3 project encompasses a total route length of more than 44 kilometres, featuring 31 elevated stations. Aimed at addressing the growing transportation needs of the metropolitan city, this infrastructure project will cater to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment