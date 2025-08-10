PM Modi Flags Off Yellow Line Of Bengaluru's Namma Metro

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off Bengaluru's much-delayed Yellow Line of Namma Metro, which will connect RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra. The 19-km route , with 16 stations, is expected to ease traffic congestion through key hubs such as Silk Board Junction and Electronic City - a base for many tech and biotech firms.

Modi will also flag off a Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

The Prime Minister's visit to the southern state comes just days after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, led a "Vote Adhikar Rally" against the alleged "vote theft." The Congress has alleged electoral fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, based on its study of the Mahadevapura assembly segment.

Key Facts About Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro

Project cost – The line has been built at an estimated cost of ₹5,056.99 crore.

Expected ridership – According to a PTI report, it is expected to carry nearly 8 lakh passengers each day.

Traffic relief – The notoriously congested Silk Board Junction is set to experience a noticeable drop in traffic.

Service start – Regular operations will begin on August 11, with three trains running every 25 minutes between RV Road and Bommasandra at the outset.

Linked expansion – The launch will also mark the laying of the foundation stone for Namma Metro's Phase 3, a 44.65 km extension costing ₹15,611 crore.

Phase 3 benefits – Once finished, Phase 3 is expected to help around 25 lakh people in south Bengaluru, boosting last-mile connectivity and easing travel in the city.