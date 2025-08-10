PM Modi Flags Off Yellow Line Of Bengaluru's Namma Metro
Modi will also flag off a Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Belagavi.
The Prime Minister's visit to the southern state comes just days after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, led a "Vote Adhikar Rally" against the alleged "vote theft." The Congress has alleged electoral fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, based on its study of the Mahadevapura assembly segment.Key Facts About Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro
Project cost – The line has been built at an estimated cost of ₹5,056.99 crore.
Expected ridership – According to a PTI report, it is expected to carry nearly 8 lakh passengers each day.
Traffic relief – The notoriously congested Silk Board Junction is set to experience a noticeable drop in traffic.
Service start – Regular operations will begin on August 11, with three trains running every 25 minutes between RV Road and Bommasandra at the outset.
Linked expansion – The launch will also mark the laying of the foundation stone for Namma Metro's Phase 3, a 44.65 km extension costing ₹15,611 crore.
Phase 3 benefits – Once finished, Phase 3 is expected to help around 25 lakh people in south Bengaluru, boosting last-mile connectivity and easing travel in the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment